France’s top court bans glue trapping to hunt birds

PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court has definitively banned the use of glue to hunt birds. It was a technique that was denounced as barbaric and endangering some species by animal protection groups. The Council of State ruled Monday that the glue trap hunting of thrushes and blackbirds “cannot be authorized” because it is contrary to European law. The court stated that being a “traditional” hunting method doesn’t alone justify an exception. The technique has been used in southeastern France. It consists of brushing branches with glue to trap birds. They are later used to attract other birds for shotgun hunters.