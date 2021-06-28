Donors are “urgently needed” as Red Cross faces severe blood shortage
WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The American Red Cross said it continues to face a severe blood shortage and now it's asking for the community's help to beat it.
The Red Cross said donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in north central Wisconsin:
Clark County
Abbotsford
7/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abbotsford City Hall, 203 N First St
_______________
Jackson County
Alma Center
7/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln High School, 124 S School St
Black River Falls
7/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Black River Memorial Hospital, 711 W Adams St
Melrose
7/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Melrose Mindoro High School, N181 State Hwy 108
_______________
Juneau County
Mauston
7/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane
Wonewoc
6/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, 108 Center St
_______________
Langlade County
Antigo
7/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WI Army National Guard Armory, 720 Amron Ave
_______________
Lincoln County
Tomahawk
7/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 108 W Somo Ave
_______________
Marathon County
Rothschild
7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1000 Imperial Ave
Wausau
7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West High School, 1200 W Wausau Ave
7/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd
7/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodson YMCA, 707 Third St
_______________
Portage County
Amherst
6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 293 S Main St
Stevens Point
6/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
6/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/1/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/2/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/8/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/9/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/15/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/16/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/22/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/23/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
7/30/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St
_______________
Waupaca County
Clintonville
7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Clintonville Lanes, 250 County Hwy I
Iola
7/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community Fitness & Aquatic Center, Adjacent to HS, 445 S Jackson St
Waupaca
6/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Community Church, N2541 County Road K
7/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Waupaca Recreation Center, 407 School St
7/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lakes Community Church, 153 Cty Rd QQ
Weyauwega
7/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Peters Lutheran School, 312 W Main
_______________
Waushara County
Coloma
7/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Richford Community, W11127 Cumberland Rd
_______________
Wood County
Marshfield
6/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA, 410 West McMillan St
7/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, 750 S Central Ave
Wisconsin Rapids
7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1531 Whitrock Ave
7/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lincoln High School, 1801 16th St S