Donors are “urgently needed” as Red Cross faces severe blood shortage

WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The American Red Cross said it continues to face a severe blood shortage and now it's asking for the community's help to beat it.

The Red Cross said donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Below is a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities in north central Wisconsin:

Clark County

Abbotsford

7/23/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abbotsford City Hall, 203 N First St

_______________

Jackson County

Alma Center

7/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln High School, 124 S School St

Black River Falls

7/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Black River Memorial Hospital, 711 W Adams St

Melrose

7/19/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Melrose Mindoro High School, N181 State Hwy 108

_______________

Juneau County

Mauston

7/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane

Wonewoc

6/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Hall, 108 Center St

_______________

Langlade County

Antigo

7/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., WI Army National Guard Armory, 720 Amron Ave

_______________

Lincoln County

Tomahawk

7/20/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 108 W Somo Ave

_______________

Marathon County

Rothschild

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holiday Inn, 1000 Imperial Ave

Wausau

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West High School, 1200 W Wausau Ave

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd

7/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Woodson YMCA, 707 Third St

_______________

Portage County

Amherst

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 293 S Main St

Stevens Point

6/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

6/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/1/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/2/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/8/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/9/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/15/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/16/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/19/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/20/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/22/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/23/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/26/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/29/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

7/30/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m., Stevens Point Blood Donation Center, 3201C Main St

_______________

Waupaca County

Clintonville

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Clintonville Lanes, 250 County Hwy I

Iola

7/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community Fitness & Aquatic Center, Adjacent to HS, 445 S Jackson St

Waupaca

6/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Faith Community Church, N2541 County Road K

7/12/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Waupaca Recreation Center, 407 School St

7/16/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Lakes Community Church, 153 Cty Rd QQ

Weyauwega

7/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Peters Lutheran School, 312 W Main

_______________

Waushara County

Coloma

7/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Richford Community, W11127 Cumberland Rd

_______________

Wood County

Marshfield

6/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Marshfield Clinic Health System YMCA, 410 West McMillan St

7/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Holiday Inn, 750 S Central Ave

Wisconsin Rapids

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1531 Whitrock Ave

7/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lincoln High School, 1801 16th St S