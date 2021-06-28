Details into President Biden’s Wisconsin visit released

(WAOW) -- We are learning more about when and where President Joe Biden will be in Wisconsin Tuesday.

According to a release, President Biden will land in La Crosse around 11:20 a.m. While there, he's expected to tout infrastructure framework at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility.

Infrastructure has been a hot topic recently, which the White House and legislators going back and forth on a plan for weeks.

President Biden is scheduled to leave La Crosse by 2:45 p.m.