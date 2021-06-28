Business owner remains resilient after garage fire

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area man who lost his business in a fire is working to rebuild.

In May, Andy Grundman's self-service garage went up in flames, along with many of his clients' cars, his own personal vehicles, and items belonging to his family.

He said he's hoping to try out a new business model involving a storage facility and a smaller self-service garage on the Packer Drive Property.

But first, Grundman said he has to clean up the mess left behind from the fire.

"Got a lot of work ahead of me before I get there, but if everything goes right hopefully everything will come together at the end of it but who knows," Grundman said.

The family is currently fundraising for the rebuilding effort. Their Go Fund Me can be found here.