Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations

ROME (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid have met in Rome as their governments look to turn a page on their relationship. New leaders in both the United States and Israel are seeking to reset ties that had careered between frosty and warm over the past eight years during the presidencies of Barack Obama and Donald Trump while former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in power. Lapid told Blinken that Israel’s new government wants to rebuild ties with Democrats who control Congress. That could help Israel, which opposes an expanded Iran nuclear deal, engage in those talks.