Big fire breaks out near London’s Elephant & Castle station

9:00 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A fire has broken out near the London train station of Elephant and Castle, sending huge plumes of black smoke over central London. The London Fire Brigade said Monday that 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were battling the blaze at railway arches near the station. It has also urged people to avoid the area. Elephant and Castle is a busy traffic intersection. It also is a major rail hub, home to a busy subway station on the Northern Line as well as overground trains.

Associated Press

