50% of Wisconsin residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine

(WAOW) — Over six months after COVID-19 vaccinations began in Wisconsin, the state is meeting a long awaited milestone in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), over 50% of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This equates to around three million people.

The group with highest vaccination rate are those 65 and older, with over 80% with at least one vaccine dose.

The North Central Wisconsin region remains the least vaccinated region in the state. According to DHS, 44.2% of the region's residents have gotten at least one vaccine and 40.8% are fully vaccinated.

The region also contains the two counties with the lowest vaccination rates overall in Wisconsin: Clark and Taylor. They both have around 27% with at least one vaccine and 26% fully vaccinated.

The region with the highest vaccination rate is South Central. There, 56.5% of residents have gotten at least one vaccine and 51.9% are fully vaccinated.

Following the same pattern, the region contains the county with the highest vaccination rate in the state: Dane. There, over 68% are partially vaccinated and over 62% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations in Wisconsin began in mid-December of 2020, first opening up to only frontline health care workers. Later, vaccinations became available to those in long term care facilities, those 65 and older, those with certain health conditions or occupations, the general public, and then eventually some adolescents.

First, only the Pfizer vaccine was available; then Moderna was added into the arsenal, followed finally by the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The fewest vaccinations given in a week remains as the first week they were available, with 11,107 shots in arms. Although vaccination rates have been steadily declining after hitting a peak of 426,357 administered in a week back in April.

Throughout rollout vaccination rollout, Wisconsin went from one of the worst to one of the best states in terms of getting shots in arms.

