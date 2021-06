Wittenberg (WAOW) -- Two area teens were hurt in a fireworks incident Sunday.

According to the Shawano Co. Sheriff's Dept., a 15 and 17-year-old suffered severe injuries to their hands.

Police say the teens were lighting off fireworks in Wittenberg when one didn't immediately go off. They say the teens went to re-light it and the firework expoloded in their hands.

Both were taken to the hospital.