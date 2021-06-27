Former supreme court justice to oversee Vos election investigation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) announced Saturday former state supreme court justice Michael Gableman will coordinate the investigation he's ordered into the November election.

Vos made the announcement Saturday morning at the Republican Party of Wisconsin's annual convention in Wisconsin Dells.

Gableman was elected to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2008 and did not seek re-election at the end of his 10-year term.

Vos has said he plans to hire three investigators, along with Gableman, to review the election - specifically claims people abused the indefinitely confined provision and clerks improperly corrected missing or wrong information on absentee ballot applications.

The Associated Press first reported Thursday Vos is using public money to pay two of the investigators nearly $10,000 each for three months of work. One of the investigators, Mike Sandvick, is a retired Milwaukee detective with known ties to conservative groups.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, clerks across the state have referred 13 cases of possible voter fraud in the 2020 fall election to district attorneys so far.

WEC spokesperson Reid Magney said more cases be referred in the coming months as the commission is still reviewing possible instances of felons illegally voting as well as whether any Wisconsin voters also cast ballots in another state.

President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.