Families frustrated by slow pace of condo collapse rescue

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) -- Rescuers digging through the rubble of a Florida beachfront condo sought to reassure family members they were doing as much as possible to find survivors of the collapse.

But the crews say they need to work carefully for the best chance of finding survivors.

The death toll rose Sunday to nine. Relatives are increasingly desperate for news and worried about the slow progress and dwindling hopes.

No one has been pulled alive from the pile since Thursday, hours after the collapse.

Some family members were taken by bus Sunday to a location near the site. Relatives frustrated with the pace of rescue efforts demanded to visit the scene.