Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders meet in Baghdad

BAGHDAD (AP) — Egypt’s president and Jordan’s king have held tripartite talks with Iraq’s prime minister in Baghdad. The talks on Sunday marked the first time an Egyptian president has come to Iraq in 30 years. The talks spanned economic and security cooperation and also key regional political issues. They highlighted ongoing attempts by al-Kadhimi to shore up regional alliances and bolster Iraq’s standing in the Middle East as a mediator. Iraq has signed key economic and trade agreements with both Jordan and Egypt.