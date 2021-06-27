Bipartisan infrastructure deal back on track after walk-back

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan deal to invest nearly $1 trillion in the nation’s infrastructure appears to be back on track after a stark walk-back by President Joe Biden to his earlier insistence that the bill be coupled with an even larger Democrat-backed measure in order to earn his signature. Republican senators who brokered the agreement with the White House and Democrats to fund badly needed investments in roads, bridges, water and broadband internet indicated they were satisfied with Biden’s comments that he was dropping the both-or-nothing approach. Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said Sunday that he now believes there is sufficient GOP support to reach the 60-vote threshold to pass the bipartisan package.