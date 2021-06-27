Area Catholics back at mass following lifted dispensation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--With the La Crosse Diocese lifting its dispensation, area Catholics are returning to mass.

"I saw a family this morning, they're like, 'Wow it's good to be back,'" Father Sam Martin of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Parish said.

He says after a year full of changes, they've been more than ready to welcome people back in.

"We still want to assure people it's safe, that we take this very seriously. We don't have a sign of peace just yet. We're hoping people are still good about washing their hands, which is a lesson we've been taught by our mamas for all of our life."

More than a month ago the La Crosse Diocese said vaccinated people were no longer required to mask up and social distance at churches. However, churches cannot check if you have or have not been vaccinated.

Still, Father Martin says it's been gratifying seeing people come back after some time away.

"Now we do see some new faces again. Some of it is the vaccination, and some of it is, well now it's obligatory and I don't have a good reason not to be there," he said.

He also says one of the toughest parts of the last year-plus has been navigating through the uncertainties and lack of face-to-face time.

Now that people have been called back in, they can have that personal connection again.

"This weekend I've been quoting Madonna: we live in a material world and she is a material girl. But in the end, we need relationship, we need love, and that's not a material thing. That's a spiritual thing," Father Martin said.

He adds if anyone is still hesitant about returning, they should reach out to a member of the clergy and talk it through.