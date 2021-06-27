Amateur radio club shares communication skills with area

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- People in Mosinee got a glimpse into the world of amateur radio this weekend.

Also called "ham radio," the Wisconsin Valley Radio Association (WVRA) had its "Field Day" spanning 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday.

The goal was to get in contact with other ham radio signals around the world while also simulating adverse situations.

Since it rained most of the day Saturday, an organizer says the conditions made for good practice.

"It was miserable but it was fun and it helped the camaraderie as we worked together. That's the way life is, sometimes there's challenges, you just got to overcome them, so we had a really good time and we'd prefer nice weather but we'll take what comes," WVRA Information Officer Gary Harrison said.

The club meets once per month at Good News Baptist Church in Mosinee.