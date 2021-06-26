Wausau residents pick up rain barrels

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Wausau residents picked up rain barrels they ordered from the city Saturday morning.

It took place just north of downtown Wausau off North River Drive.

People drove up, identified themselves, then were given their barrel.

The city says the barrels help people save money on their water bills and relieves stress on storm-water systems.

One resident says he decided to buy one because he felt it was good for the environment.

"It's environmental, right? It's a good thing to do, save the water and not have to water the lawn or the gardens, you know, have the rainwater do it for me," Dan Maguire said.

The barrels can hold up to 50 gallons of water and were sold for $50.