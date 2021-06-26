Vets and Guides fishing event returning to Northwoods

LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)-- Members of the Lake Tomahawk community came together this afternoon for good company, and a noble cause: a fundraiser so veterans in King and Tomah can get a chance to fish.

"Well, for the guys that have really had a tough time, it's our way of giving back," Vets and Guides co-founder Don Myers said.

The event returns, despite some difficult times early on. Not only that, COVID-19 shut this event down a year ago.

"We had to shut it down for a few years for liability insurance purposes. We didn't have any claims--we just didn't know how to properly handle that," Myers said.

Some proceeds from sales and raffles today at the Shamrock Pub N' Eatery went towards creating new memories.

In years past, it's been an opportunity for some vets to get on the water for the first time.

"We had one fella, 83 years old, never fished, and two years ago he caught a huge perch," Myers said.

Their goal is to get 50 veterans on boats with a lunch following the excursion. So far, 40 have signed up.

"I never served, but I'm honored to serve them right now," Gary Drossart said.

Considering what some veterans have gone through in the past year through the pandemic, Drossart saying this year's trip might mean a little more to those who hit the water this year.

"It helps them mentally. I mean, they come to the Northwoods and see how peaceful it is up here, two years ago when we did it we'd seen so many smiling faces get off the boat and thank us for a relaxing tour," Drossart said.

Vets and Guides is accepting online donations for those who couldn't make it to Saturday's fundraiser.

The day of the fishing outing with the veterans is scheduled for early August.