Up to 900,000 in Ethiopia’s Tigray face famine, US says

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States estimates that up to 900,000 people in Ethiopia’s Tigray region now face famine conditions amid a deadly conflict, even as the prime minister says there is “no hunger” there. The head of the U.S. Agency for International Development says the hunger crisis in Tigray is the world’s worst in a decade and calls the new famine findings “terrifying.” The U.S. estimate more than doubles the warning issued this month by the United Nations and aid groups that more than 350,000 people face famine conditions. Fighting and access restrictions keep aid workers from reaching all parts of the region of 6 million people.