UK health minister resigns after breaching coronavirus rules

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock has resigned a day after apologizing for breaching social distancing rules with an aide with whom he was allegedly having an affair. The tabloid Sun newspaper had run images appearing to show Hancock, who is married, and senior aide Gina Coladangelo kissing in an office at the Department of Health. Hancock said in his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday that the government owes “it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down.”