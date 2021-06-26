Ron Johnson to deliver remarks at state GOP convention

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is set to deliver remarks at the state Republican Party convention. The convention began Friday afternoon at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Speakers were scheduled to appear Saturday, with Johnson expected to take the stage during a morning session. Johnson has taken criticism for advocating for alternative treatments for COVID-19 rather than vaccines. YouTube blocked him from uploading videos for a week after the company said he violated its COVID-19 misinformation policies. His Juneteenth Day speech in Milwaukee was drowned out by a chorus of boos. Johnson last year blocked legislation to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Johnson hasn’t said whether he’ll seek a third term in 2022.