More rain expected after a dreary Saturday

Widespread showers moved into the area for our Saturday bringing light to heavy periods of rain. Some areas already have seen more than an inch of rain and showers will likely continue into the overnight hours.

This Afternoon: Cloudy with widespread rain showers. Some thunder possible.

High: Near 70 Wind: ENE 5-10

Tonight: Showers likely to continue with a chance of a weak t-storm. Ending early AM.

Low: 61 Wind: NE 3-8

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of a few spotty showers or t-storms, especially in the afternoon to evening.

High: 76 Wind: North to West ~ 5

Monday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of a shower or t-storm.Turning Muggy.

High: 80

While the rain for the most part this afternoon will be light, many cities are racking up some nice rainfall totals today. As of the early afternoon, a few areas had over an inch to an inch and a half, especially in southern Wisconsin. Rainfall is expected to continue into the overnight hours, and while thunderstorm activity is unlikely, there may be a few weak rumbles of thunder.

Tomorrow there will be a few more peeks of sunshine, but it still may be a while before we see sunny skies. Sunday will be much less wet than our Saturday with only a 30% chance of a few spotty showers. Any rainfall looks to be on the lighter side either in the early morning or the mid afternoon. Due to less activity and the few breaks of sun, the temperature will be a bit warmer in the mid 70s.

Monday warms up quite a bit but keeps the same pattern. Skies will be variable with a 30% chance of showers. Unfortunately, while warmer weather to some is nice, it will bring dew points consistently into the mid 60s - making the air a bit humid. There will also be times from Monday and Tuesday that dew points approach 70 degrees. Monday onward there will be a chance of fog overnight but the timing is difficult to pin down.

Tuesday will have the next highest chance of showers and storms. A half-inch of rainfall or more is not out of the question and we will likely have overcast skies.

Currently, the unsettled forecast does not have an end in sight but may clear out by next weekend.

Have a great rest of the weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 26-June 2021

June 26th in weather history:

1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from the Central Plains to the Middle Mississippi Valley. There were 129 reports of severe weather during the day and night. Thunderstorms in Kansas produced wind gusts to 90 mph at Liberal, and hail four inches in diameter at Quinter. Thunderstorms in Wisconsin spawned a tornado at Lake Delton injuring four persons. Lightning struck and killed a woman at Junction City, KS, who had gotten out of her car to photograph the lightning. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)crossed northern Mexico), began to spread heavy rain into southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. (The National Weather Summary)