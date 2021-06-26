Louisiana pilot killed after helicopter crashes in Alabama

ALPINE, Ala. (AP) — An agricultural pilot was killed in Alabama when the helicopter he was flying crashed in an unincorporated community near Sylacauga. Federal Aviation Administration and Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy identified the pilot as 30-year-old Zachary Warren Pourciau, of Ventress, Louisiana. They said Pourciau was spraying pesticides in the Town of Alpine when the Bell Helicopter OH-58A crashed about 6:15 p.m. Friday. Pourciau was the only person on board. What caused the crash remains under investigation.