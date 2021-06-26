Biden: Infrastructure vow was not intended to be veto threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is seeking to clarify his position on the infrastructure package he’s trying to work out with Congress. On Saturday, Biden said he didn’t mean to suggest he would veto the bill unless Congress also passed a larger package to expand the social safety net. Days earlier he said both packages needed to move in “tandem” or he would not sign. Those comments sparked criticism from some Republican lawmakers who were party to the deal. Saturday, he said he did not intend to issue what sounded like a veto threat “on the very plan I had just agreed to.”