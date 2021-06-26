Hundreds protest against Czech police over Roma man’s death

PRAGUE (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in a northern Czech town to honor a Roma man who died after a police officer responding to a call about an altercation knelt on his neck. Police say the preliminary investigation showed no link between the police intervention and the man’s death. But the angry participants, displaying banners that read “Roma Lives Matter” have condemned the police. Video footage shows one police officer kneeling on the man’s neck for several minutes in the northern city of Teplice on June 19. The man later died in an ambulance. Roma activists and participants of Saturday’s gathering rejected the police explanation. The protesters later marched to a local police station.