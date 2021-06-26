Hmong American Center targeted by scam

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Hmong American Center of Wausau is warning people of a possible scam ahead of the Hmong Wausau Festival.

In a statement, executive director Yee Leng Xiong said several vendors, athletes and other attendees had been contacted by people claiming to be representatives of the Hmong American Center. The callers would ask people to forward fee payments to them directly.

The Hmong American Center said it will never ask anyone to make a check or payment directly to any individual, and that all payments will be made to the Hmong American Center, Inc.

You are asked to reach out to the Hmong American Center if you're unsure of who you are speaking to.

