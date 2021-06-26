Friends, family describe missing in Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Families around the world remain stuck between waning hopes and widening fears Saturday, two days after the stunning collapse of a 12-story condominium near Miami. At least four people were killed and more than 150 people remained unaccounted for as rescuers continued to dig through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside. The building was home to an international mix of foreign retirees, South American immigrants and Orthodox Jews with anxious loved ones across the globe.