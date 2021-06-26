Season’s first eastern Pacific hurricane forms off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season has formed and forecasters say it’s growing stronger, potentially bringing heavy rainfall while advancing northwestward off the Mexican coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Enrique’s maximum sustained winds had risen to near 85 mph (140 kph) by Saturday afternoon. They were expected to hit Category 2 force by Sunday. The storm’s core was predicted to stay at sea while moving parallel to the coast. But a tropical storm warning has been declared from Zihuatanejo to Cabo Corrientes and forecasters warned of 6 to 12 inches of rain.