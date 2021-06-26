Dole recalled blueberries for possible Cyclospora contamination

(WKOW) -- Dole Diversified North America, Inc. announced on Thursday a recall for Dole Fresh Blueberries because of a potential Cyclospora contamination.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall Friday.

According to the announcement, the recall is for a limited number of cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries packaged in a variety of clamshell sizes, distributed to four U.S. states including Wisconsin.

The FDA reported so far no one has reported any illness connected to the recall.

The administration said symptoms of Cyclosporiasis, caused by the Cyclospora parasite, include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. But the infection can treated by antibiotics.

The product lot codes that are being recalled can be found on the FDA's website.