Air Force cadet 1 of 2 killed in small plane crash in Texas

CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) — A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet was one of two people killed in the crash of a small plane south of Fort Worth, Texas. Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, superintendent of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said on Twitter that Nick Duran, a junior, died in the crash Thursday while home in Texas on leave. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office said Duran, who was 20, died of blunt force injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the wreckage of the single-engine plane with two people aboard was found Thursday near Cleburne after it was declared missing.