8-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle

MILTON, N.H. (AP) — Police say a 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head in New Hampshire after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks. The man was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover. Police said a bullet fired by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head. Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss called it a “truly just a freak accident.”