SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, says her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him. “His last words to me were I love you and I will call you in the evening,” Janice McAfee told reporters Friday outside the Brians 2 penitentiary, where she recovered her late husband’s belongings. Authorities in Spain are conducting an autopsy but have indicated that everything at the scene indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself. McAfee was arrested in Barcelona last October on a warrant issued by prosecutors in Tennessee for allegedly evading more than $4 million in taxes.