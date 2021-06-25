UW Health: Watch for deer ticks this summer

MADISON (WKOW) - As we get outside to enjoy the weather this summer, we're also faced with keeping the bugs away.

It's peak season for mosquitoes and ticks right now.

Doctors say you want to be on the lookout for deer ticks. More than one in five of these ticks are infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme Disease, which can be transmitted by a bite.

“It really looks like a bullseye and it's at the site in which the tick bites and it can be easily identified,” UW Health Infectious Disease Specialist Joe McBride said. “Oftentimes with that rash you can have fevers, muscle aches and pains, joint aches and pains."

Typically a deer tick has to be attached to the skin for at least 36 hours. So if you remove tick within the first day, the risk for Lyme Disease is low.