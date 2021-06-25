Trump’s company could face criminal charges in New York City

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors have informed Donald Trump’s company that it could soon face criminal charges stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings. The New York Times reported that charges could be filed against the Trump Organization as early as next week related to fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments. The Times cited people familiar with the matter. Trump Organization lawyer Ron Fischetti confirmed to NBC News that lawyers for the company met virtually with prosecutors Thursday and that criminal charges were likely. He called it “completely outrageous.” The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined to comment.