Tropical Storm Enrique forms off of southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Enrique has formed off of southern Mexico and forecasters say it’s likely to grow into the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season while heading to the northwest parallel to the coast. The storm was centered about 225 miles (410 kilometers) south-southeast of the port of Manzanillo Friday and was headed to the west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Enrique has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (75 kph) and could grow to hurricane force on Saturday. While the storm is expected to remain offshore, it could bring heavy rains and flooding to southwestern Mexico.