Tens of thousands attend Pride parade in Israel’s Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of people are attending a Pride parade in Tel Aviv in one of the largest public gatherings held since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The vibrant parade and beach party are held on the seafront promenade in Israel’s largest city. Tel Aviv is a rare hub of gay culture in the conservative Middle East, where homosexuality is widely considered taboo and outlawed in many countries. Some 250,000 people attended the Tel Aviv parade honoring the LGBTQ community in 2019 before it was called off last year because of the pandemic.