Stevens Point homes added to historic registry

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Tuesday was a historic day in Stevens Point, as Clark street through Main Street was added to the National Park Service and National Register for Historic Places.

"Everybody that lives here has some connection to the past. Being able to have others recognize the historic significance of not only our downtown but this new area of architecture is pretty significant," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

Wiza said he is excited to preserve history in his town.

"When you walk through the halls of those historic homes, those historic buildings, one can't help but imagine all the things that those walls must have heard," Wiza said.

The downtown area has been designated a historic area already and an area business owner said she enjoys being a part of such a historic area.

"I think it's so great to be a part of something bigger, than just maybe a space your selling product in. There’s a lot of history down here and there's so many cool things to see," Owner of Real Deals on Home Décor Michelle Benzke said.

She added that it's special having a shop in an older building so she can preserve the buildings place in history.

"I think that just being part of that history is cool then adding to it even though probably 100 years ago they didn't know today Real Deals that sells home décor would be in a space that they built for something different," Benzke said.

Around 80 homes were added to the registry and Wiza says he hopes other areas can be added in the future.