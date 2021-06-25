Security chief named Hong Kong No. 2 official amid clampdown

HONG KONG (AP) — China has promoted Hong Kong’s top security official to the territory’s No. 2 spot as Beijing clamps down on free speech and political opposition. Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced Friday that Secretary for Security John Lee would replace Matthew Cheung as the city’s chief secretary, while police chief Chris Tang would take over Lee’s role. The changes come a year after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the former British colony and one day after Hong Kong’s last remaining pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, published its final addition Police froze $2.3 million of the paper’s assets, searched its office and arrested five top editors and executives last week, accusing them of foreign collusion to endanger national security.