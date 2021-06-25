READ: Full 22-page sentencing order for Derek Chauvin

MINNEAPOLIS (WREX) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced this afternoon to 22.5 years in prison.

Chauvin was convicted in April for killing George Floyd. He faced up to 40 years in prison.

Chauvin was arrested following Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020. During an attempt to take Floyd in custody, video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

The punishment handed out Friday fell short of the 30 years that prosecutors had requested.

With good behavior, Chauvin, 45, could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.