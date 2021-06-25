Pence: Idea of overturning election results is ‘un-American’

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is defending his role in certifying the results of the 2020 election and says he is proud of his own actions on Jan. 6. The comments Thursday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library were Pence’s strongest rebuttal to date of former President Donald Trump’s continued insistence that he somehow possessed the ability to unilaterally overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory, even though the Constitution granted him no such power. Pence says there is “almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president.”