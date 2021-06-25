Jewish community prays for miracles after condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Numerous members of an Orthodox synagogue are among those missing after the collapse of a seaside condominium tower in Surfside, Florida. The founder of the Shul of Bal Harbour says his community is praying for miracles as rescue teams on Friday continued to search for survivors among the rubble of the 12-story building. Officials say 159 people are unaccounted for. Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar could not say exactly how many members of his congregation were missing. But he said it was a “very large group.” The town is home to a large Jewish community, where the families often crowd the sidewalks before sunset as they walk to services for the Sabbath.