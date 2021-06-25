No-hitter No. 7: Cubs blank Dodgers, tie MLB season record

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Davies and three Cubs relievers combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year — matching the most in a season since 1900 — as Chicago blanked the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. The Dodgers drew eight walks, getting at least one from each Cubs pitcher, but managed no other baserunners. Davies issued five free passes and used 94 pitches to get through six innings. Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel threw one inning apiece to finish the 17th no-hitter in Cubs history — the team’s first combined effort.