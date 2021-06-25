Key events since George Floyd’s arrest and death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd’s death after his arrest by police officers in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, sparked widespread anger after millions of people saw video of the event. The four officers at the scene were quickly fired and charged in his death. The agonizing bystander video shows Floyd repeatedly crying “I can’t breathe” and eventually going still as Officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee on Floyd’s neck. The video’s release sparked immediate protests and sometimes violent riots nationwide and around the world. Chauvin was being sentenced Friday after being convicted of murder and manslaughters in April.