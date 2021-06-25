Humid again today, wet pattern continues

After an extremely active weather day Thursday, things will calm down today with only a small chance of showers. Unfortunately, it will likely still be humid, and we are looking at a very wet start to the weekend.

Today: Mix of clouds and sun, still humid with a 30% chance of a few spotty showers, mainly from around Wausau and southward.

High: 80 Wind: NE 3-8

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers gradually getting more numerous from the south.

Low: 62 Wind: East ~ 5

Saturday: Mainly cloudy skies and cooler with rain likely, heaviest downpours south of Lincoln county.

High: 72 Wind: East 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of scattered showers and t-storms in the afternoon.

High: 78

There will be more clouds than sun today but we will at least get breaks of sunshine from time to time. Additionally, there isn't a large chance of rain for much of the area (30%), as much of the precipitation will be contained to a few light showers in the south-central Wisconsin region. Today's high will be near the same as yesterday and likely humid once again with dew points into the 60s.

Tonight we will see an increase in showers from the south. A weak thunderstorm could pop up, but most of the activity will be much more tame falling as rain showers. This same activity will continue into Saturday. Expect a mild overnight low near 62.

Saturday is looking to be quite wet for a good majority of the region. No severe weather is forecast as we will only have widespread showers rather than storms. Expect overcast skies for the vast majority of the day and showers both in the morning and the afternoon. The widespread and numerous showers and cloud cover will inhibit the temperatures so the daytime high will be around 8-10 degrees cooler than yesterday and today.

After Saturday we will return to a very similar gloomy pattern. Sunday - Thursday all look to be considerably cloudy with small chances for rain and storms in the afternoon. However, most days should be dry for a decent portion of the daytime hours. Right now the highest chance for rain falls on Tuesday. This will also cause Monday - Wednesday to be on the humid side.

Today’s pollen count is: Grass 21 (High)

Have a happy Friday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 25-June 2021

On this day in weather history:

1988 - Fifty-two cities in the central and eastern U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Highs of 100 degrees at Erie, PA, and 104 degrees at Cleveland OH established all- time records for those two locations. Highs of 101 degrees at Flint, MI, 105 degrees at Chicago, IL, and 106 degrees at Fort Wayne, IN, equalled all-time records. Thunderstorms in Idaho produced wind gusts to 100 mph west of Bliss and north of Crouch, injuring 29 persons. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)