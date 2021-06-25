Historic heat wave blasts Northwest as wildfire risks soar

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest sweltered Friday as a historic heat wave hit Washington and Oregon, with temperatures in many areas expected to top out 25 to 30 degrees above normal in the coming days. Seattle was expected to edge above 100 degrees over the weekend and in Portland, Oregon, forecasters said the thermometer could soar to 108 degrees Sunday, breaking an all-time record. The heat wave shocked a region accustomed to mild summers where many don’t have air conditioning. Cities opened cooling centers, hospitals canceled vaccination clinics, baseball teams canceled games and utilities braced for power outages.