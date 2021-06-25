Former Worzalla CEO honored with statue

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The former CEO of Worzalla was honored on Friday with a statue in his honor for his years of dedication to the company and community.

Colleagues of Charles Nason and Worzalla employees gathered at a surprise ceremony for the former CEO. Friends and co-workers lined up to hug and congratulate Nason on his retirement. He stayed on as a board member after finishing out his time as CEO and is officially stepping into full retirement.

"We are celebrating the fact that he spent so many glorious years helping this company get to be where it is. He was also in addition to that kind of the instigator behind the whole literacy movement in Stevens Point," Current President and CEO Jim Fetherston said.

Colleagues also shared fond memories and spoke to Nason's outstanding character.