Central Wisconsin athletes take titles in state finals, make history in wheelchair events

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin area athletes went for glory in Fridays WIAA Division 2 State track meet, many coming up gold.

Columbus Catholic's Noah Eckelberg has been a force to be reckoned with in wheelchair events statewide since his freshman year, but this time he proved his prevalence in history, taking the title in all 4 of his events, and claiming two statewide records in wheelchair 400-meter and shot put.

""last year I didn't get the chance to come out here and prove that I was still good enough to come out on top, so it was great to come out here and prove that i'm still the top guy out here, it was really nice," said Eckelberg.

First time participant Nora Gremban from Northland

Pines was seeded first in her two events, the 400-meter and 800-meter, and took the title in both. The freshman beat her runner up by a 3 second gap.

"Its always good to end strong and on a high note, and that's what I feel like I did I was ranked number one and I know of just wanted to get out here and defend the title, and that was my goal," said Grmban.

The Mosinee boys relay teams of Drayton Lehman, Cyle Keselowski, Kyle Miller & Evan Uptall made their mark too. The foursome set a school record and pr'ed in sectionals just weeks ago, entering the state race as the top seed. Today they set another pr and finished second overall. A feat they said was unimaginable.

"It's a lot of stress off our backs. To make it to state, and after all season we didn't think we could make it on the podium, I mean you can't be too sad at getting second when we didn't think we'd be on the podium at all, said Evan Uptall.

In field, Nekoosa's Logan Cleary going home with second in discus and the state title in shot put his final throw at 55.10 inches.

Cleary said, "it feels great.. .After all the work I put in and the hours, it feel great."

For full final results of Division 2, click here .