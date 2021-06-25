Car versus deer crashes, parts shortage causing long repair times

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Deer are active during this time of year, and drivers around central Wisconsin over the past few weeks have likely seen their fair share.

Any time deer are actively moving around, car crashes are inevitable.

"We usually can forecast deer hits, but we didn't forecast this one," ABRA Auto Body Repair Customer Service Manager Steve Rainville said. "This one is way above average."

Steve Rainville said he has seen more cars with deer-hit damage in the past three weeks than he has in the past 10 years. He's been in the business for almost 40 years.

Rainville contributes the rapid increase to the slowing of the COVID-19 pandemic and warmer weather, as more and more people are hitting the roadways.

Deer versus car collisions are costly as well.

"It could range from three grand all the way up to $20,000 on an average deer hit now," Rainville added.

He goes on to say that on average, around this time the shop will get two to three cars a week from deer hits, but lately it's been around 8-10.

The shop is currently backed up until late July or early August, and a contributing factor to that is not only the number of repairs, but how difficult it is to get parts.

Getting parts has become a lot more difficult due to the ongoing pandemic, according to Rainville.

There are waiting lists for certain parts which results in some vehicles sitting a little longer than usual at repair shops.

"If you get a smaller deer hit or something like that, and you need like five parts we usually get them two to three days," Rainville said. "Now it could be two to three weeks."

Some employees at ABRA have been working extra hours to keep up with the amount of damaged vehicles coming in.

If a driver spots a deer close to their vehicle, slow down and avoid swerving.

If a driver hits a deer, call 911 and a towing service after pulling over.