Auburndale celebrating more than 150th year

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW)-- Auburndale's music festival is back this year, after COVID-19 prevented it from happening a year ago.

"It feels so good," Auburndale Park Association president Deb Stoflet said.

Not only that, the village is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Wisconsin had only been a state for a few decades when Auburndale was founded.

One man says it's special to be back and sharing a milestone like this with the whole community.

"It's nice to have everybody back. Kids are playing ball here tonight, and the teams back playing volleyball, and the people back working the stands are enjoying it," Tom Schill said.

While music may be the headliner, softball and volleyball tournaments will be happening all weekend, with a few youth baseball games as well.

Luckily for organizers, getting everything in order for the music part of the weekend was simple.

"We started planning by re-booking bands that we had last year, we asked them all to come back, so all the bands that were booked last year are back this year," Stoflet said.

She also praised the hard work of the community in ensuring this local event can follow through this year.

"Our community has been very good, not just the community, the sponsors of the event have been really good," Stoflet said.

"These other people that we have here that have been doing work all through the years, when it comes time to go to work, they're here to work," Schill said.

Saturday's events kick off in the morning with a dairy breakfast at the fire station, and a parade Sunday morning.