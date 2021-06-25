Skip to Content

Anthony Ramos ‘sexy and dark’ in R&B album ‘Love and Lies’

New
5:01 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — For his sophomore album, Anthony Ramos wanted to go “sexy and dark” while adding an R&B vibe in honor of the artists that inspired him growing up. “Love and Lies” follows 2019’s “The Good & The Bad,” a “more autobiographical” effort, according to the star of “In the Heights.” Better known for his work in musical theater, Ramos is having a breakthrough year as an actor on screen, also appearing in the HBO reboot of “In Treatment” as well as projects including a sci-fi epic called “Distant” and being cast in the next “Transformers” installment. But he tells The Associated Press that music was his “first love.”

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content