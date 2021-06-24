Wausau street closed for emergency railroad repairs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Wausau city engineers say emergency railroad repairs are temporarily closing South 1st Avenue.

In a release, the department says the railroad crossing just north of the intersection of South 1st and Sherman street is undergoing emergency repairs that should last 12 to 24 hours.

Detours will be posted through 17th avenue.

The nature of the emergency, or cause for repairs, was not immediately apparent in the release.

This story will be updated.