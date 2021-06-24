Thunderstorms today, more in the forecast

Today will be an active weather day for many with both early morning thunderstorms and an additional wave in the afternoon. Keep your eyes on the skies and monitor News 9 for any severe weather that may be moving into the area.

Thursday: Early morning storms in the Northwoods then mostly cloudy and muggy with an 80% chance of additional scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some may be severe.

High: 79 Wind: SSW 8-12

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms especially south.

Low: 66 Wind: SSW 5-8

Friday: Variable clouds and still humid with areas of rain and t-storms possible.

High: 81 Wind: ENE 5-10

There is a Level 1 to Level 2 Risk for Severe Weather across the state today bringing a chance for strong winds and hail.

Today an initial wave of storms will move through the Northwoods in the early AM. Some severe weather is to be expected with the main threat being strong wind gusts. Additionally, individual cells may contain very heavy downpours and copious amounts of lightning. Hail is also not out of the question so many residents could wake up to slight property damage from morning storms.

While the later morning and midday hours will primarily be dry, there is a good chance of a resurgence of storms this afternoon. Main thunderstorm activity will then move to the south. At this time the main concerns are similar to the initial morning wave of storms yet this batch will likely fall in a line in central-southern Wisconsin.

Otherwise, today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with a high of 79 degrees but turn quite muggy. Humid weather will be ushered in as dew points will likely climb to the upper 60s. There will also be a consistent light breeze today from the SSW around 8-12 miles an hour.

Tonight most activity will diminish but there still remains a small chance for showers and storms. It will be a warmer overnight with lows in the mid-60s. This will cause early morning temperatures on Friday to start in the upper 60s and quickly warm again. Friday's high will be near 81 degrees and it will likely feel quite humid once again. Friday also has a chance for showers and storms but looking less likely and more to the south.

Saturday the rain will continue across the area. Expect considerable cloudiness and a 60% chance of showers and possible storms at times - especially in the morning. Unlike Thu-Fri, Saturday is looking to be cooler than average with highs around 72 degrees.

Sunday-Wednesday will all have a mix of sun and clouds and 30% chances of additional scattered rain chances so make sure to keep an umbrella or a rain jacket handy for quite a while.

Yesterday’s pollen count was: Grass 5 (moderate)

Stay safe amidst the active weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 24-June 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a warm front produced severe weather from Colorado and New Mexico to Kansas and Nebraska. Thunderstorms spawned seven tornadoes, and produced wind gusts to 80 mph at Wood River, NE, and hail three inches in diameter at Wheeler, KS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)